One patient was treated at the scene but declined to be transported to hospital.
News

Fears for life after destructive blaze

by James Hall
12th Jun 2021 6:23 PM | Updated: 6:52 PM

A crime scene has been declared at the site of a home destroyed by a destructive blaze on the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.

Emergency crews were filmed lining the cul-de-sac on Saturday afternoon in front of the smoking debris where the house once stood in Kilcoy, northwest of Brisbane.

A number of reports have declared a resident of the home is unaccounted for but Queensland Police Service said it was too early to declare the safety of those inside, revealing only it had “declared a crime scene”.

Smoke billowed from the home on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews lined the cul-de-sac.
Queensland Ambulance said one resident declined treatment from paramedics at the scene.

“We assessed one stable male patient who denied transport to hospital via ambulance following a house fire at a private address at 2.24pm,” a spokesperson told NCA NewsWire.

Crews have closed the cul-de-sac while emergency crews continue to investigate the incident.

Originally published as Fears for life after destructive blaze

