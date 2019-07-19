Fears for closure of 92yo rural Gladstone school

THERE are fears a 92-year-old rural Gladstone region school could soon close, with parents being turned away from enrolling their children at the school.

Education Queensland told The Observer this week there was not enough demand for schooling services at Ubobo.

The school has been a staple of the Boyne Valley since 1927, but currently has no students enrolled.

In 2015 the school had 16 students, dropping to seven in 2018 and two at the start of this year, who were in Prep.

Tammie Opie relocated from Nagoorin to a property closer to Ubobo in January and tried to enrol her two children, aged six and seven, at the school.

She said she was told only new residents could enrol.

"The way I feel and the way it's been projected to me is that they're giving anyone who comes in any excuse to get them out the door," she said.

Ms Opie said continuing to take her children to Nagoorin resulted in an extra 20km travel per school day.

Asked if it planned to close the school, the Education Queensland spokesperson did not confirm or deny.

"Based on current data, it does not appear likely that there will be sustained demand for schooling services at Ubobo," they said. "Both Nagoorin State School with 17 students and Builyan State School with seven students have capacity to accommodate additional students."

There is 23.9km between Builyan and Nagoorin schools, with Ubobo State School roughly in the middle.

Boyne Valley Community Discovery Centre attempted to boost enrolments last month by offering four $1000 scholarships to new students. The scholarships were not supported by Education Queensland.

The school is operating on a caretaker staffing level to meet safety and security requirements.