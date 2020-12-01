Menu
Jack William Belbeck is led from Gympie District Court on November 27, 2020. He will be eligible for parole in May of next year.
News

Fearless mum defeats armed, hooded man in dead of night

Shelley Strachan
1st Dec 2020 5:30 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
A GYMPIE man terrorised a young mother by breaking into her flat in the wee hours of the morning armed with a bat and knife, and demanding money.

Jack William Belbeck, 23, faced the Gympie District Court after spending the last six months in jail.

The court heard he had come to Gympie that day to help his girlfriend move, had caught up with a mate and succumbed to peer pressure to use drugs.

The former Noosa High student and Nolan Meats employee pleaded guilty on Friday to pulling a hoodie over his head after wandering around the streets for a while that night, breaking into the flat on Stuart Terrace where he used to live, and threatening the woman, who had a seven month old baby in the house.

All this while he was on parole for drug trafficking.

The court heard Belbeck got more than he bargained for though, with the unarmed woman confronting him, resisting his threats of violence, grabbing his bat, pushing back and finally, chasing him out, though he hit the door with the bat on his way out.

Jack William Belbeck is led from Gympie District Court by a police officer on November 27, 2020.
This all occurred in May of this year, and Belbeck had been in jail ever since. He was sentenced to 18 months prison, eligible for parole in May 2021.

The court heard the woman had awoken to the sound of Belbeck smashing her front door lock in not long after 3am, and had walked out to see him walking towards her. He yelled "Where's the money? Where's the money?"

There was a seven-month-old baby in the flat at the time.

The woman grabbed Belbeck's bat and pushed it after he threatened her.

Judge Glen Cash told Belbeck, "Obviously you had and still have a problem with drugs".

Belbeck told the court he intended to return to living with his mother at Cooroy once released from jail. His mother was in the Gympie court to support him last Friday.

