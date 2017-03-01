'Fearful for her life': He's accused of strangling her over drugs

A GLADSTONE man who allegedly choked, strangled and attempted to suffocate a woman over her refusal to buy him drugs was released on bail yesterday.

The Gladstone Magistrates Court heard a 36-year-old allegedly took matters into his own hands when he invited a woman over to his home on February 25, and asked her to buy him drugs.

When she refused, the man allegedly became violent and chased her from the house.

Yesterday during the defendant's bail application, facts read out by police prosecutor Gavin Reece alleged the man chased her outside where she tried to get in her car.

It was heard that the man allegedly chased the woman around the car, grabbing her shoulder and pulling her backwards where she fell on the ground, her shirt ripping in the process.

The woman lay on the road for about five minutes crying, while the defendant stood over her watching, Mr Reece alleged.

The court heard the man then allegedly grabbed the woman from the ground and began to drag her along the gravel, squeezing his hands around her mouth and throat and began to strangle her.

"Shut up or someone will hear you," he allegedly told the woman as she cried.

The court heard the man dropped her, grabbed her by the hair and allegedly punched her in the back three times after she bit his finger in an attempt to get away.

He left her on the front door stairs and went inside. The woman used this as a chance to escape and ran down the street to call triple zero.

Police arrived after 7pm that night, the man was arrested and taken into custody.

The woman was taken to hospital with "significant" gravel burns on her body as well as a "substantial" amount of fingernail and scratch marks on her neck, Magistrate Melanie Ho said.

Speaking directly to the defendant Ms Ho said the victim reported she was fearful for life, and that the defendant, allegedly made numerous threats to kill her.

The defence lawyer said his client would adhere to any bail conditions, and would be joining a "men's group" organised by his father.

Upon granting bail, Ms Ho said the man was on "very, very thin ice" and would be allowed no contact at all with the aggrieved.

He was placed on a curfew from 6pm-6am and ordered to attend domestic violence and alcohol counselling.

The magistrate also ordered to him to reside at his parents' house during the curfew hours.

His case will be mentioned before the Gladstone Magistrates Court on April 24.

He is facing one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm, one charge of choking, suffocation or strangulation in a domestic relationship and one charge of contravening a domestic violence order.