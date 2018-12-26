Menu
Lee Kiernan trained horse New Kintaro, ridden by M Crawford came first in the opening race of Gladstone's December Race Day.
Favourite defeated: New Kintaro holds ground over favourite

Sarah Barnham
by
26th Dec 2018 8:00 AM
TRAINER Lee Kiernan was surprised to see New Kintaro come out on top against favourite La Celestina after months of injuries and recovery.

New Kintaro claimed the 850m James Boags Maiden Plate at the Gladstone Turf Club race day on Saturday, followed by Spot On, Kiernan's La Celestina, and Katandra.

Kiernan said New Kintaro had been suffering a foot infection and was in and out of recovery.

"Prior to Gladstone he had two starts; the first was encouraging but the second was disappointing," he said.

"I gave him 10 weeks to recover and the win on Saturday was a little bit of a surprise.

"La Celestina was the favourite, she showed good pace at the start leading by a couple of lengths and New Kintaro led with her.

"I thought he wouldn't keep the pace but when they approached the corner she lost ground and he kicked on."

Kiernan said it was an interesting race, anticipating which of his horses would be superior.

"Both of my horses were leading so I was just waiting to see which one would come out on top," he said.

Kiernen said although he got a win, La Celestina's performance could have been stronger.

"But she still needs to mature," he said.

He said the win gave him hope New Kintaro had the potential to race with strength.

"It appears he is able to handle the Gladstone track, which is good because he can race here again," he said.

"The good thing is New Kintaro is owned by the syndicate of the family, my wife and kids.

"We got him 10 months ago and the win was a good little Christmas present."

