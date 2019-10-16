Menu
Crime

Father's threatening message for principal revealed

Claudia Williams
by
16th Oct 2019 7:00 AM
A SOUTH Burnett father left a threatening message for the principal of his son's school following a letter advising him his 14-year-old son was not eligible for camp due to behavioural issues.

Warren Ivan Flint used a public phone on March 13 to call the principal of Proston State School and was later charged for using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi told the Murgon Magistrates Court yesterday that the principal was aware Flint, who had tried to contact her for seven days, was angry and she didn't want to talk to him.

According to Sgt Gangemi, Flint, 49, called Proston State School and left the following message: "Yes I rang up before to talk to the principal, obviously she hasn't got the f---ing balls to get in touch with the me".

"I am not impressed. I will be there in the morning and I will rip her a f---ing new arsehole. I have had enough of you," the message continued.

Duty lawyer Mark Werner said the school had told him they were unable to cater for his son, who is autistic, while his broken leg was in a cast.

Flint was then contacted by the school claiming his son had been absent without cause.

He tried, unsuccessfully, to contact the school.

When his son came home and started talking about suicide, Flint contacted Education Queensland to pass the message onto the school, but had not received further information.

Mr Werner said Flint was stressed and it was an empty threat, however Magistrate Louisa Pink disagreed.

"It was frightening to her," Ms Pink said.

"I don't accept it as an empty threat, she didn't know it was an empty threat but I do accept that it was a threat you didn't carry out."

Ms Pink recognised Flint, who suffers from depression and anxiety, had no history of similar offences, made full admissions to police, was regretful for his actions and had not contacted the school since.

Flint will be required to pay a recognisance of $800 if he fails to be of good behaviour for the next 12 months.

No conviction was recorded.

