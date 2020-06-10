Father’s heroic act to save others

Michael Lolicato and his six-year-old son Louis were killed in the blaze in Tyaak that left a third person dead and 10 others injured.

A father has been praised a hero for giving up his life to save others in a horrific fire that tore through a Victorian holiday home at the weekend.

Mr Lolicato's wife Nicci and their two other children, Harvey and Rafael, are still recovering in hospital.

Thirteen people from two families were staying at the holiday home in Central Victoria for the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

Nicci Lolicato.

According to a fundraiser page set up for the family, Mrs Lolicato has suffered burns and Rafael and Harvey are in intensive care fighting hard to recover from their horrific injuries.

Mr Lolicato and Louis died at the scene while a 34-year-old man who was taken to hospital in a critical condition died on Sunday afternoon.

The fundraiser page says Mr Lolicato died a hero.

"Michael will always be remembered as a hero by his friends and family," the page says.

"He showed this in his actions during the devastating fire - giving up his own life in order to do all he could to save each and every person that night.

"He truly was a role model for young boys and girls to see how a partner and father should be. He was devoted to his family and worshipped the ground they walked on."

They said Louis would be remembered as a cheeky and extremely smart little boy who was talented at all sports.

"He was funny and gentle and patient," they said.

"He, also like his dad, was competitive and wanted to hang out with the guys. He showed us what true love meant and enjoyed every second of his life."

An earlier statement released on behalf of the two families said they were "dealing with the devastation".

"The people we lost were loving, beautiful members of our families. They were extremely loved and always there for anybody who needed them. We will remember them this way," it read.

Police are not treating the fire as suspicious.

Originally published as Father's heroic act to save others