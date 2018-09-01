Father's Day the inspiration for cent sale

Elaine Gaven, Aileen Weeden, Carol Hartley, Chris Saunders and Rita Fox looking forward to the QUOTA Club of Gladstone's Father's Day cent sale.

Elaine Gaven, Aileen Weeden, Carol Hartley, Chris Saunders and Rita Fox looking forward to the QUOTA Club of Gladstone's Father's Day cent sale. Matt Taylor GLA310818CENT

IF YOU'VE left it until the last minute to get that perfect gift for dad this Father's Day, the ladies from the Gladstone QUOTA club have you covered.

The group's Father's Day cent sale at Gladstone Bowls Club from noon today is not only a club tradition, but also an opportunity for some great last minute gift ideas.

Held as a fundraiser for the group, the QUOTA cent sale takes place three times a year - for Mother's Day, Father's Day and Christmas.

President Chris Saunders said it was an opportunity to raise some much needed funds for disadvantaged families.

"We tend to have three cent sales a year," she said.

"One for mothers day, one for fathers day and one for Christmas.

"It's tradition."

The group has decided to hold the cent sale on Saturday to allow families to spend time together on Sunday.

Ms Saunders said the event was an opportunity for ladies to acknowledge the role of fathers in their lives.

There will also be added incentive for sons and daughters to get out in force and top the more than $3000 raised during the group's Mothers Day sale.

"We're hoping to raise at least $2500-$3000," Ms Saunders said.

"Just recently after the last one we donated $3000 to Rosella Park School.

"Without the help of the Gladstone public, we can't present this kind of money."