FATHER'S DAY: Readers' messages for their Dads
THE Observer Reader's have sent in messages to for their Dad's for this year's Father's Day.
Here's what they had to say.
Keely Toms
This is my step-dad Andrew Williams with my mother Fiona McWilliam.
He has treated me like his own.
He stepped up when I needed a father the most.
I love him to the moon and back, plus more.
Happy Father's Day to my hero.
Dee Whalan
This incredible man is my hero, my everything and the best dad to our gorgeous boys.
There is never anything more important then his family.
Jimmy and Lisa Flood
My first love.
My dad.
My hero.
Jacqui Flood, James Flood and Weylin Flood.