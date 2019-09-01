Menu
Geoff Potter
FATHER'S DAY: Readers' messages for their Dads

liana walker
by
1st Sep 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:42 AM
THE Observer Reader's have sent in messages to for their Dad's for this year's Father's Day.

Here's what they had to say.

 

This is my step-dad Andrew Williams with my mother Fiona McWilliam.
This is my step-dad Andrew Williams with my mother Fiona McWilliam. Contributed

Keely Toms

This is my step-dad Andrew Williams with my mother Fiona McWilliam.

He has treated me like his own.

He stepped up when I needed a father the most.

I love him to the moon and back, plus more.

Happy Father's Day to my hero.

 

This incredible man is my hero, my everything and the best dad to our gorgeous boys.
This incredible man is my hero, my everything and the best dad to our gorgeous boys. Contributed

Dee Whalan

This incredible man is my hero, my everything and the best dad to our gorgeous boys.

There is never anything more important then his family.

 

Jacqui Flood, James Flood and Weylin Flood.
Jacqui Flood, James Flood and Weylin Flood. Contributed

Jimmy and Lisa Flood

My first love.

My dad.

My hero.

Jacqui Flood, James Flood and Weylin Flood.

