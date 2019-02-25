Father turns on callous IS bride

Shamima Begum has been stripped of her UK citizenship. Picture: Supplied

Shamima Begum has been stripped of her UK citizenship. Picture: Supplied

Shamima Begum's dad said he agrees with Home Secretary Sajid Javid's decision to strip his daughter of her British Citizenship.

Ahmed Ali, 60, said he is "on the side of the Government" after his Jihadi bride daughter showed "no remorse" for fleeing the UK in 2015 and marrying Dutch IS fighter Yago Riedijk, The Sun reports.

Mr Ali told The Mail on Sunday: "I know they (the British Government) don't want to take her back, and in this I don't have a problem.

Shamima Begum during an interview with the BBC. Picture: BBC

"I know she is stuck there but that's because she has done actions that made her get stuck like this.

"I can't say whether it is right or wrong, but if the law of the land says that it is correct to cancel her citizenship, then I agree."

Mr Ali, a retired tailor, came to the UK in 1975 and married Begum's mum, Asma, seven years after migrating.

The couple settled in Bethnal Green, East London, where they had four daughters, youngest one being Shamima.

Mr Ali began spending more time away from his family in London to frequently visit Bangladesh in the 1990s, when he married his second wife.

He last saw Shamima on his visit to the UK in March 2015, two months before she fled to Syria.

Shamima's dad said he never saw any signs of his daughter being radicalised and was never concerned about it, claiming she was "not that Islamic-minded".

He added: "If she at least admitted she made a mistake then I would feel sorry for her and other people would feel sorry for her. But she does not accept her wrong."

Shamima Begum with her baby boy in the al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria. Picture: Supplied

Earlier this week, Begum was stripped of her British citizenship after showing no remorse for joining the terror group.

An official Home Office letter breaking the shock news was delivered to Begum's "disappointed" family.

Begum, who travelled to Syria in 2015 aged just 15, faced being left stateless after Britain revoked her citizenship, and Bangladesh, where her parents are from, said it did not want her.

This story has been reproduced with permission from The Sun.