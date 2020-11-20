Menu
Crime

Father pleads not guilty to spending son’s funeral fund

by Elisabeth Silvester
20th Nov 2020 12:47 PM
THE father of a boy killed in a car crash has pleaded not guilty to allegedly spending $2,700 of his son's funeral fund.

Eziekel Vernon Samuel Baira, 31, appeared in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Thursday where he has been charged with one count of fraud - dishonestly obtain property from others.

Police allege Baira inappropriately funds raised on a GoFundMe page to pay for his son's funeral expenses.

Baira's teenage son died on June 7 this year when the alleged stolen car he was travelling in clipped a roundabout, flipped and hit a traffic light.

The boy was among four teenagers killed.

The teen's mother and Baira's former partner, Lesley-Lee Hill has been accused of blowing $3656 of the $7000 raised by the online fundraiser on pokies, cigarettes and clothing.

Defence lawyer Margaret Crowther said Baira intended to purchase a tombstone for his son's grave, but the money from the GoFundMe never reached Baira's account.

Ms Crowther asked Magistrate Steven Mosch to adjourn the case to allow time to obtain a brief of evidence.

Mr Mosch adjourned the matter until January 28 next year.

 

 

Originally published as Father pleads not guilty to spending son's funeral fund

