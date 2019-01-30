Father on trial for historic child sex charges

A FATHER is on trial in Rockhampton District Court this week, charged with seven counts of indecently dealing with a girl under 16.

The 72-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes against his daughter, which date back to Thangool between 1979 and '83.

The alleged victim said she was just 10 years old when the first of four separate incidents occurred.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack opened the trial yesterday by giving the jury an overview of the charges and the evidence to be presented.

He said the family moved to a property near Thangool in the mid-1970s, when the complainant lived with her parents and two brothers.

The first incident in 1979 allegedly happened one morning when the girl got into bed with her parents and felt her father touch her breast and near her vagina for a few minutes before she jumped out of bed.

The second incident allegedly happened in 1981 while there was a gathering at the family home. The girl was in the lounge room with other children and sitting on the couch by herself when her father allegedly touched her.

Mr Slack told the jury she had tried to stop him but he persisted and that her brother would give evidence to say he witnessed the incident.

Two alleged incidents in 1982 and 1983 involved more serious touching, and digital penetration.

The court heard the girl had received a letter from a boy that was "a bit flirty" and her father told her "if you're going to have boyfriends, you need to know what to do".

The crown will also allege he watched his daughter shower through a hole in the wall.

In March 2017, she went to Yeppoon Police Station and phoned her father.

The court was told that during the call, which was recorded and would be submitted as evidence, he apologised to her, though he subsequently said he couldn't remember doing anything.

The girl's mother, brother, two friends and police will also give evidence.

The trial is expected to run for three days.