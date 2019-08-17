Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Father charged with GBH after infant left critical

by Elise Williams
17th Aug 2019 8:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A FATHER has been charged with grievous bodily harm after he allegedly crticically injured his seven-week-old baby son.

The seven-week-old boy was admitted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital on August 10, before being transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital for further treatment, where he now remains in a critical condition.

Detectives from Child Protection Investigation Unit arrested the boy's father, a 26-year-old Caloundra West man, on August 16 after an ongoing investigation.

He was denied police bail and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

charges child court crime editors picks grievous bodily harm

Top Stories

    SHAMEFUL: 726kg of rubbish pulled out of a Gladstone creek

    premium_icon SHAMEFUL: 726kg of rubbish pulled out of a Gladstone creek

    News Conservation Volunteers Australia have conducted a clean up of the creek collecting a staggering amount of rubbish including washing machines and a mattress

    HOT PROPERTY: Dare to dream with million dollar mansions

    premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: Dare to dream with million dollar mansions

    Property There's plenty of luxury on offer on the property market

    Startling new insights from coral study at Heron Island

    premium_icon Startling new insights from coral study at Heron Island

    Environment 'There's always going to be hope for the reef.'

    Woman who eye-gouged security guard now a yoga enthusiast

    premium_icon Woman who eye-gouged security guard now a yoga enthusiast

    News Woman attacks security guard in nightclub assault