Father busted over the limit with learner son at wheel

Joven Santiago, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving after police pulled his son over on Glenlyon St in October last year. PHOTO: File.

A man who was supposed to be leading by example for his son has appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on a drink driving charge.

Joven Santiago, 50, pleaded guilty on Friday morning to one count of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Tanya Griffiths read the facts of Santiago’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

At 10.15pm on Saturday, October 24 Gladstone police were conducting patrols when they observed a white Daewoo hatchback displaying learner plates on Glenlyon St.

Police intercepted the vehicle for a roadside breath test.

Police observed the defendant’s son in the driver’s seat, while the defendant himself was in the passenger seat.

Santiago submitted to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result for a blood alcohol concentration of 0.057.

The defendant stated he was travelling to a Thai restaurant and had no lawful or emergent reason for being under the influence of alcohol while in charge of a motor vehicle and learner driver.

The defendant was issued a notice to appear before the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Duty lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was 50-years-old and was heading out for a meal at the time he was intercepted.

Magistrate Manthey fined Santiago $400 and suspended him from driving for six weeks, but granted him a work license.

No conviction was recorded.