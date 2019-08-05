Father breaks into kindergarten, police find DNA

A FATHER who broke into a Gladstone kindergarten was identified by DNA he left at the scene, a court was told.

Michael Robert Scott left his fingerprints on a Stanley knife he left at Green Leaves Early Learning Forest Springs when he broke in on April 30.

He also left behind a wallet he had stolen from a woman's car parked at the nearby Woolworths.

Scott pleaded guilty via video from prison in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count each of enter premises and commit indictable offence and enter premises and commit indictable offence by break.

Scott represented himself in court.

The court was told police received a call from staff of the kindergarten after 5.30am on April 30, when a staff member discovered the front door had been smashed and the security alarm was beeping.

Staff also noticed a small and large rock Scott had used to smash various windows or doors to gain entry.

Inside, cabinets and fridges had been rummaged through and a laptop was missing.

Staff also found a wallet inside and a Stanley knife.

Queensland Police scenes of crime officers arrived and found "trace DNA” belonging to Scott on the Stanley knife and wallet.

Police also reviewed CCTV that identified the 37-year-old.

Police discovered the wallet at the centre belonged to a woman who had yet to realise the wallet was missing.

Scott had stolen it and the Stanley knife from the woman's car before breaking into the kindergarten.

Scott told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella he had been in and out of jail for most of his life.

Scott was well spoken in court and appeared to have a thorough understanding of the legal system - telling Mr Kinsella his issues with drugs were not an excuse but an explanation behind his continuous offending.

Scott told Mr Kinsella his personal circumstances and upbringing contributed to his lifestyle choices, but understood he had no one to blame but himself.

"I have come to realise there is a lot more to life than ruining my own life and being a pest to anyone else with my behaviour,” he said.

"Sometimes hindsight can be a wonderful thing.”

The court was told Scott was already serving time for offences he committed about the same time as these, for which he was sentenced in June at Caboolture.

Mr Kinsella noted if Scott was to be sentenced for these charges as well, it was likely he would not have received any extra time on top of the 30 months' jail he was sentenced to serve.

For this reason, Mr Kinsella did not add any extra time to Scott's parole eligibility date of April 28, 2020.

Mr Kinsella imposed a six-month jail term to run at the same time as the current 30-month term.