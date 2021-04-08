Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Qld father and son millionaires after lotto win

by Anthony Piovesan
8th Apr 2021 7:52 AM

A Queensland father and son have spent the past two weeks completely unaware they had become millionaires.

It was only after the Cleveland duo looked at their ticket this week that they discovered they had the country's division one winning entry.

The Monday and Wednesday gold lotto ticket was drawn on March 24.

"My dad usually plays lottery games and I sometimes chip in," the son said.

"Dad got the ticket for both of us and after the draw he thought we'd won some kind of prize.

"But he'd forgotten to check the ticket properly until just now.

"We tapped in the ticket number online and we couldn't believe it.

"A division one prize was right there. All we could say was 'wow'. I think we were both in shock, we were speechless."

The Redland City residents said they would use their lottery fortune to buy a home together.

"This will help us so much, especially for my future. It's really going to set me up."

The division one winning entry was purchased at Nextra Newsagency Cleveland.

Originally published as Father and son millionaires after lotto win

More Stories

editors picks lotto queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man jailed after violent melee outside Rocky pub

        Premium Content Man jailed after violent melee outside Rocky pub

        Crime Pub patrons took exception to the man’s loud music.

        We’ll drink to that: CQ pubs in line for cheaper beer

        Premium Content We’ll drink to that: CQ pubs in line for cheaper beer

        Food & Entertainment “Beer tax in Australia is the fourth highest in the developed world.”

        Thong assault means prison time for Gladstone woman

        Premium Content Thong assault means prison time for Gladstone woman

        Crime The defendant called the aggrieved a ‘f---ing scumbag dog’

        Crews called to Agnes Water for rubbish fire

        Premium Content Crews called to Agnes Water for rubbish fire

        News A three by three metre pile of rubbish was on fire when crews arrived.