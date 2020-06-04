Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two lions who mauled a zookeeper last week won’t be euthanised, the zoo’s owner has revealed.
Two lions who mauled a zookeeper last week won’t be euthanised, the zoo’s owner has revealed.
News

Fate of lions who mauled zookeeper

by Natalie Brown
4th Jun 2020 6:04 PM

Two lions who savaged a big cat expert at a zoo on the New South Wales south coast won't be euthanised, the zoo's owner has announced.

Jennifer Brown was "set upon" by the pair while tending to cleaning duties inside their enclosure at Shoalhaven Zoo in North Nowra last Friday, NSW Police Superintendent Greg Moore said at the time.

The 35-year-old was mauled on the head and neck, and had "a number of lacerations and bites", with paramedics and a specialist medical team having to "walk into a lion's den" to save her.

Ms Brown, who had worked extensively with the 18-month-old lions in the past, underwent an emergency blood transfusion but is now making steady progress, Shoalhaven Zoo owner Nicholas Schilko said today.

"We're staying in constant touch with our keeper Jen Brown and her family, and are enormously relieved to report that she is recovering from lacerations that she received when visiting the lions' den," Mr Schilko said.

The lions at Shoalhaven Zoo. Picture: Shoalhaven Zoo/Instagram
The lions at Shoalhaven Zoo. Picture: Shoalhaven Zoo/Instagram

Mr Schilko said the animals showed no further signs of aggression following the attack, when colleagues rushed to Ms Brown's aid.

Both the zoo and SafeWork NSW have launched investigations into the attack to determine whether workplace safety procedures need to be reviewed.

"The zoo is fully assisting the SafeWork investigation to understand all the facts," Mr Schilko said.

"We have a small and close-knit team at Shoalhaven Zoo and right now our priority is their safety and wellbeing.

"We'd like to thank our staff, the responding agencies including paramedics and the wider zoo family who have rendered amazing support to the zoo at this time."

Supt Moore said he understands it "would not be normal practice" for someone to enter the enclosure while the lions were outside a particular area.

The two lions, pictured in their enclosure at Shoalhaven Zoo. Picture: 9NEWS
The two lions, pictured in their enclosure at Shoalhaven Zoo. Picture: 9NEWS

Inspector Faye Stockman, who was first at the scene described the rescue as "absolutely harrowing" and the situation as "incredibly dangerous - both for the patient and the paramedics".

"This is one of the worst jobs I have ever experienced - I have never come across a job like this in my career," Inspector Stockman said.

"Being the first to walk into the enclosure was one of the most frightening experiences - we literally had to walk into a lion's den."

Originally published as Fate of lions who mauled zookeeper

Big cat expert Jennifer Brown had worked with the animals a number of times in the past. Picture: Facebook
Big cat expert Jennifer Brown had worked with the animals a number of times in the past. Picture: Facebook
Inspector Faye Stockman described the rescue of Ms Brown as “absolutely harrowing”. Picture: 9NEWS
Inspector Faye Stockman described the rescue of Ms Brown as “absolutely harrowing”. Picture: 9NEWS
jennifer brown lion attack shoalhaven zoo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘No days off to go fishing’:HomeBuilder to keep tradies busy

        premium_icon ‘No days off to go fishing’:HomeBuilder to keep tradies busy

        News The scheme will provide owner-occupiers with grants of $25,000 to build a new home or substantially renovate.

        Life’s a beach: Expressions sought for prime tourist site

        premium_icon Life’s a beach: Expressions sought for prime tourist site

        News The Estate includes approval for 42 holiday villas.

        REVEALED: Reopening date for Art Gallery and Museum

        premium_icon REVEALED: Reopening date for Art Gallery and Museum

        Art & Theatre There’s still a chance to see the exhibit which was on display before the GRAGM...

        Gladstone-Bris flights set to take off as restrictions ease

        premium_icon Gladstone-Bris flights set to take off as restrictions ease

        News Qantas has announced a considerable increase in the number of flights connecting...