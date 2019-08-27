Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hungry Jack's have released a new burger, only available in the CQ region.
Hungry Jack's have released a new burger, only available in the CQ region. Contributed
Food & Entertainment

Fate of exclusive new Hungry Jack's burger in CQ hands

Rainee Shepperson
by
27th Aug 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE fate of an exclusive Hungry Jack's burger is in the hands - and taste buds - of Mackay residents.

The launch of a new burger called the 'Roadhouse Whopper' on August 1 sent waves of hungry people into the fast-food chain, eager to get a taste of the deluxe meal.

Available in a single, double or triple, the burger is made with limited edition 'king' sauce, two pieces of cheese, two pieces of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a 5-inch meat patty.

Although the new burger was in hot demand during its first week on the menu, the fate of the Roadhouse Whopper is uncertain.

A spokesperson for the Hungry Jacks Mackay restaurant said the Roadhouse Whopper was a trial burger, only available in Rockhampton, Airlie Beach, Mackay and Gladstone.

"If the burger sells well here, the company will consider rolling it out nationally and will keep it on the menu permanently," they said.

"Judging from the response we have had so far, I think it will be sticking around.

"We were allocated a set amount of the special king sauce and we ended up running out within a few days, so that shows how popular the new flavour has been here in Mackay.

"Quite a few people have ordered the double or triple version of the burger as well."

Would you like to see the Roadhouse Whopper stay on the menu?

More Stories

burger hungry jacks hungry jacks mackay mackay restaurant roadhouse whopper
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    MAYOR EXPLAINS: How your rates are calculated

    premium_icon MAYOR EXPLAINS: How your rates are calculated

    Council News GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett has explained how rates are calculated, amid an increasing outcry for rates to be decreased.

    • 27th Aug 2019 11:49 AM
    REVEALED: Opening date for new servo confirmed

    premium_icon REVEALED: Opening date for new servo confirmed

    Business A Viva Energy spokeswoman said they're excited to announce the date

    • 27th Aug 2019 11:48 AM
    Man stole passports, $6000 in jewellery in safe burglary

    premium_icon Man stole passports, $6000 in jewellery in safe burglary

    News Gladstone man tells court his mum usually keeps him in line

    • 27th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
    Store sweeps the floor with national recognition

    premium_icon Store sweeps the floor with national recognition

    Business This is why they were awarded best in the state and country