THE Gladstone Turf Club have taken to social media and announced their imminent return to the Ferguson Park Racetrack, despite the first meeting being patron free. Picture: Rockhampton's Petite Elle, ridden by Pietro Romeo (front horse no. 6), edges out Calliope trained (Ryan Ibbotson) Salty's Boy, ridden by Mark Barnham, in race 2 at Gladstone Turf Club on 16 December, 2017.
Fate of Cup Day revealed as action returns to Ferguson Park

Jacobbe McBride
20th Jul 2020 11:09 AM
FOLLOWING a six month hiatus, racing action will return to Ferguson Park in August, Gladstone Turf Club has confirmed.

Despite news of an imminent return to the track, a Gladstone Turf Club spokesman said in a statement on Sunday the first meeting, scheduled for August 8, would be patron free.

“Unfortunately, we have made the decision due to the continuing COVID-19 restrictions,” the spokesman said.

“We will not be holding our Gladstone Cup Day at this meeting as we will be conducting our Cup Day later in the year.”

The spokesman said the Gladstone Turf Club expected the race meeting scheduled for September 26, 2020 would be open to the public.

This meeting will be the first of the 2020/2021 racing season and will be followed by race meetings on September 26, October 24 (Cox Plate Day), November 3 (Melbourne Cup Day), December 19 (Family Fun Day), February 20 2021, April 3 2021 (Easter Saturday), May 29 2021 and June 26 2021.

Gladstone Observer

