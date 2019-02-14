Menu
Fatal truck crash at Raleigh
News

TRUCK FATALITY: Driver a Queensland man

Rachel Vercoe
by
13th Feb 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 11:30 AM
NOON: THE driver killed in this morning's b-double fatality on the Pacific Highway, south of Coffs Harbour, has been confirmed to be a 38-year-old Queensland man. 

The truck the man was driving left the highway at Raleigh just before 6am and crashed heavily into an embankment between two bridges.

The man died at the scene.

7.30AM: A TRUCK driver has died in a crash on the Mid North Coast after a B-Double left the road and crashed into a creek.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Raleigh just before 6am today.

The driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Officers from Coffs / Clarence Police District are at the scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urget to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

 

Coffs Coast Advocate

