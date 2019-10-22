Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating the cause of a fatal house fire at Wivenhoe Hill last night.
Police are investigating the cause of a fatal house fire at Wivenhoe Hill last night. Jarrard Potter
News

Body discovered after fatal housefire in Wivenhoe Hill

Navarone Farrell
by
22nd Oct 2019 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATAL house fire in Wivenhoe Hill is believed to have killed a 60-year-old man.

Police are investigating a fatal house fire which occurred in Wivenhoe Hill, near Somerset last night.

Emergency services were called to the Logan Inlet Rd address at 10pm last night to find the house destroyed by fire.

A body was found inside the home and forensic tests are under way to identify it.

The resident, a 60-year-old man is unaccounted for with police preliminary inquiries indicating, he was believed to have been home at the time.

A crime scene has been established as officers work to determine the cause of the fire.

More Stories

fire qas qps
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Jobs are here as crazy bargains descend on CQ

    premium_icon Jobs are here as crazy bargains descend on CQ

    News Discount giant making a comeback with first store opening in Central Queensland

    JM Kelly exec grilled about $300k transfer to self, family

    premium_icon JM Kelly exec grilled about $300k transfer to self, family

    Money JM Kelly Group financial controller shifted $340k to self, family.

    Minister quizzed on impact of Adani for future mines

    premium_icon Minister quizzed on impact of Adani for future mines

    Politics Adani has been dogged by claims the Carmichael mine will face significant financial...

    Metal detector champion’s winning secret

    premium_icon Metal detector champion’s winning secret

    News Gladstone’s Trevor Emerson is ecstatic to be named the first metal detecting world...