Woman dies in low-speed crash on Easter holiday eve

UPDATE: A woman has died in a low-speed two-vehicle crash on James St early this morning.

Inspector Andrew Stanley said investigations were under way to determine the cause of the crash in what is a tragic reminder of the need for vigilance on the roads.

Inspector Stanley said two cars collided at the intersection of James and Pechey St, outside the Red Edge Centre, shortly before 6am.

A woman passenger in a blue Mazda dual-cab ute died at the scene while the driver of the vehicle was taken to Toowoomba Hospital.

The driver of a Nissan Patrol was also taken to hospital for shock and minor injuries.

Inspector Stanley said Forensic Crash Unit investigators would probe the cause of the crash including looking at the Fatal Five.

"This intersection is a 60kmh zone and we're still investigating why it occurred," he said.

"There was a low amount of traffic at the time.

"We will be looking into some obvious causes - it could be inattention or even fatigue for that matter."

James St remains closed between West St and Ruthven St.

Inspector Stanley said the crash was a tragic but timely reminder of the need for all drivers to remain vigilant and aware when driving.

"This is a timely reminder, obviously coming right up to the Easter long weekend, for people to be cautious when they're driving, be wary there will be extra cars on the road over the long weekend," he said.

"We are imploring all people to be careful, take their time, and be patient."

EARLIER: A SECTION of a busy Toowoomba road is closed after a fatal traffic crash earlier this morning.

Two cars collided at the intersection of James and Pechey Sts, outside Red Edge Shopping Centre, just before 6am.

Three people were assessed at the scene, including one with critical injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics transported two people to Toowoomba Hospital.

Emergency services remain on scene with James St closed between Ruthven St and West St.

The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours while the Forensic Crash Units investigates.

More to come.