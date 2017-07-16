25°
News

Fatal stabbing victim remembered as 'adored father'

Sarah Steger
| 16th Jul 2017 9:33 AM
Andrew Vesey-Brown will be farewelled by family and friends at 11am on Wednesday at the Boyne Tannum Memorial Parklands Crematorium.
Andrew Vesey-Brown will be farewelled by family and friends at 11am on Wednesday at the Boyne Tannum Memorial Parklands Crematorium.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FAMILY and friends will mourn the death of 23-year-old Andrew Vesey-Brown on Wednesday at 11am.

Andrew's life was cut short after he died from a stab wound to the chest at a unit complex on Auckland St on Monday night.

He will be remembered as a "dearly loved son" of Damon Vesey-Brown and Kylee Slater.

He was a brother to seven siblings: Brett, Brylea, Kalarna, Myaria, MacKennon, Tahneika and Star.

On Wednesday, an impromtu memorial for Andrew was organised by one of his friends, Eisha Field.

About 50 people gathered out the front of the Auckland St unit to lay flowers and share a moment to remember the 23-year-old.

"He was the kindest of friends that anyone could have," Ms Field said.

"He had a smile that you could point out from anywhere, he always knew how to make people laugh."

Andrew Vesey-Brown with daughters Ruby and Summer
Andrew Vesey-Brown with daughters Ruby and Summer supplied

Andrew also leaves behind his two young daughters, Summer, 4, and Rubi, 2.

The girls' mother, Brooke Graveson said Andrew used to regularly video-call his daughters, who do not live in Gladstone.

"I don't think I'll ever be able to properly explain to them what has happened," Ms Graveson said.

"(Summer) has already asked, 'Can we ring daddy?' They want to talk to him."

Andrew was also a grandson to Keith and Jan Vesey-Brown and Jeanette Tongs.

Andrew's loved ones are invited to attend his funeral and celebrate his life at Boyne Tannum Memorial Parklands Crematorium on Wednesday. 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  father funeral gladstone region stabbing

Men armed with axe, taser, allegedly 'storm' Toolooa St home

Men armed with axe, taser, allegedly 'storm' Toolooa St home

One of the men leaned over the victim, holding the axe ... It will be alleged the man repeatedly brought down the weapon on the victim's body.

Gladstone man threatens pig hunters on property with shotgun

FILE PHOTO: A wild boar.

He told the hunters to get off the property but then grabbed his gun

'SUSPICIOUS DEVICE': Homemade explosive sent for testing

Auckland St was closed between Walsh and Bonar St last night after a suspicious device was discovered in a lane way behind Auckland St.

Suspicious device behind two controlled explosions under investigation

Woman lights boyfriend's car on fire, smashes work car

FILE PHOTO: Car on fire.

Gladstone man has discovers hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Behind-the-scenes video from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

WATCH as Disney gives fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes world of The Last Jedi.

Nicole Kidman poses in racy red swimsuit at 50

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

She posed for LOVE magazine

Roxy Jacenko to head down the aisle again?

Roxy Jacenko’s new Instagram post suggests she’s getting married — again.

“Marry me? Again”

Adelaide duo bring the blues to Agnes Water

Musical duo - Lily and the Drum: John Yacka and Lily Higgins.

Tavern to host musical duo Lily and the Drum next month.

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette in the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Second season likely won't feature much development

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

They will be performing soon on the Fraser Coast.

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

New bag size for event goers at Splendour

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

30 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $185,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 30 BEAK STREET, NEW AUCKLAND to the market! * Neat and tidy presentation, this property has a large open plan...

IF LOW MAINTENANCE IS WHAT YOU&#39;RE AFTER, THEN LOOK NO FURTHER!

18 Wentworth Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

A great combination of quality and functionality has been incorporated into this generously sized modern lowset brick home which offers excellent family...

Enviable Location and Lifestyle with a Quality Family Home

23 Wyndam Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 4 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this exceptional property. Perfectly situated on a generous and well maintained landscaped 900m2...

Looking for an affordable investment or first home?........

11/76 Ann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $80,000

Then look no further and add this two storey unit to your must see list! This great unit is ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get...

CREATE YOUR OWN DREAM HOME!!

4 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 1 $189,000

BLANK CANVAS.An excellent opportunity awaits for the new owner to put their own stamp on this traditional high set family home, situated on a 651m2 gently sloping...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 Beach Avenue, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

WHY WAIT......MAKE YOUR MOVE TODAY....

10 Creekview Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood in Gladstone's highly sought after Forest Springs estate is this near new low maintenance, family friendly home surrounded by...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $240,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

TIRED OF PAYING RENT? LOOK NO FURTHER!

62 Dixon Drive, Telina 4680

House 3 2 2 $245,000

This is the first time this home has been offered to the market with only one owner. This three bedroom, brick veneer home is situated at 62 Dixon Drive, Telina in...

ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

9 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 5 2 1 $199,000

Boasting 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this home is big enough to accommodate the ever growing family or take care of mum and dad this two story house is situated in...

The prices that will never be repeated

For Sale sign

Only five out of 19 lots remain at the Chapple St Business Park

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!