Fatal stabbing victim remembered as 'adored father'

FAMILY and friends will mourn the death of 23-year-old Andrew Vesey-Brown on Wednesday at 11am.

Andrew's life was cut short after he died from a stab wound to the chest at a unit complex on Auckland St on Monday night.

He will be remembered as a "dearly loved son" of Damon Vesey-Brown and Kylee Slater.

He was a brother to seven siblings: Brett, Brylea, Kalarna, Myaria, MacKennon, Tahneika and Star.

On Wednesday, an impromtu memorial for Andrew was organised by one of his friends, Eisha Field.

About 50 people gathered out the front of the Auckland St unit to lay flowers and share a moment to remember the 23-year-old.

"He was the kindest of friends that anyone could have," Ms Field said.

"He had a smile that you could point out from anywhere, he always knew how to make people laugh."

Andrew Vesey-Brown with daughters Ruby and Summer supplied

Andrew also leaves behind his two young daughters, Summer, 4, and Rubi, 2.

The girls' mother, Brooke Graveson said Andrew used to regularly video-call his daughters, who do not live in Gladstone.

"I don't think I'll ever be able to properly explain to them what has happened," Ms Graveson said.

"(Summer) has already asked, 'Can we ring daddy?' They want to talk to him."

Andrew was also a grandson to Keith and Jan Vesey-Brown and Jeanette Tongs.

Andrew's loved ones are invited to attend his funeral and celebrate his life at Boyne Tannum Memorial Parklands Crematorium on Wednesday.