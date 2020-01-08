FATAL STABBING: Man to be sentenced over deadly brawl

James Paul Alderton will face a sentencing hearing over a deadly Murwillumbah brawl later this year.

James Paul Alderton will face a sentencing hearing over a deadly Murwillumbah brawl later this year.

A MURWILLUMBAH man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other offences over a fatal daylight brawl.

Charlie Larter, 46, was fatally stabbed during the incident at Murwillumbah's Knox Park on June 6, 2017.

His son, Zack Larter, and another man, Joshua Mead, were also injured during the incident.

James Paul Alderton, 24, fidgeted with his hair and a white headband when he faced Lismore Local Court by video link from Silverwater Correctional Complex this morning.

Alderton has remained in custody since the incident.

The allegations against him went before a three-day committal hearing in April and May last year and had since then been subject to lengthy negotiations between the prosecution and defence.

Prosecutor Alanna Coxon told the court two of Alderton's charges, that of murder and wounding Zack Larter with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, could be formally withdrawn on the basis of guilty pleas to other allegations.

Defence solicitor Tracey Randall confirmed guilty pleas to the allegations of wounding Joshua Mead with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, causing grievous bodily harm to Zack Larter with intent and the fresh charge of manslaughter, relating to Mr Larter's death.

A further charge of larceny, which relates to Alderton's theft of the knife used in the attacks, will be taken into account when he's sentenced for the other offences before the District Court.

Ms Coxon also tendered to the court a lengthy set of agreed facts and images relating to the incident.

Magistrate Jeff Linden committed the matter to Lismore District Court, where it will first be mentioned on February 3.

Alderton is expected to again appear by video link on that day.