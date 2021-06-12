Menu
Aftermath of house fire at Lowood
Crime

Fatal house fire in Lowood not suspicious: police

kaitlyn smith
Elise Williams,
12th Jun 2021 10:08 AM
Police are continuing to investigate a fatal house fire in Lowood overnight as they work with a woman, believed to be the man's partner, to determine the circumstances of the blaze.

Queensland Police have today confirmed initial information suggests the blaze is non-suspicious.

The house was completely destroyed in the fire. Picture: Annette Dew
The property, located inside a gated complex on Walnut Circuit, became engulfed in flames about 4pm on Friday.

A man's body was reportedly located inside the single-storey home, while a woman managed to escape unharmed.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews attended the scene in full breathing apparatus.

Investigators at the scene of a fatal house fire in Lowood. Picture: Annette Dew
Detectives have spoken with a woman, who is believed to have lived at the home with the man, who was located deceased inside the home on Friday afternoon.

"Emergency services were called to the fire on Walnut Crescent just before 4pm, where a deceased male was located inside," a police statement said.

"Police have spoken to a female witness.

"While investigation are continuing, initial information indicates the death is non-suspicious."

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

