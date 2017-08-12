Fatal Five reminder after Cup

The Gladstone Police are out in force these school holidays to make people more aware not to drink and drive and not to speed. Photo Brenda Strong/The Observer

GLADSTONE Police are reminding punters planning on attending the Gladstone Cup to think ahead regarding how they'll get home from the event.

The biggest date on the Gladstone racing calendar is expected to draw hundreds of race goers to Ferguson Park.

While some people attend the races to soak in the atmosphere of a country racing carnival, many use the occasion as a social get together.

So to avoid sleeping in a horse stable and sharing a bale of hay for breakfast, or worse, Gladstone Police Snr Sgt Jamie Goodwin has issued a timely reminder to those thinking of getting behind the wheel after one glass too many.

"We want to remind all motorists to plan ahead and have a designated driver,” Snr Sgt Goodwin said.

"Gladstone Cup is no different to any other day and police can randomly target vehicles to ensure road safety.”

Police will also be enforcing the Fatal Five - speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving while fatigued and driver distraction and inattention.