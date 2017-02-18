Fatal crash victim turned 18 just last week

Che Jennar was tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash outside Emerald on February 16, 2017

LAST week Che Jennar was celebrating her 18th birthday.

Now, friends and family of the teenager are mourning the loss of a happy and vibrant young woman after Che died in a horror single-vehicle crash west of Emerald on Thursday afternoon.

Willows crash.

She was a passenger in a vehicle travelling west on the Capricorn Highway when it left the road and rolled down a 6 metre embankment around 3.30pm.

The car's driver, 17-year-old New South Wales woman Shania Sobczak, sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service for treatment around 6.45pm Thursday night.

She remains there in a stable condition.

Che had reportedly only moved to the Central Queensland town of Longreach late last year, after moving from Newcastle to complete her senior studies at Longreach State High School.

It is understood Shania was in Queensland visiting Che when tragedy struck the pair.

Many of Che's friends took to social media to share their loss, and a fundraising page has been set up to help fund the funeral.

"A beautiful young girl was taken too soon, please help us give her the send off she deserves," the GoFundMe reads.

"She put the light in everyone's life and made a smile wherever she went."

Che Jennar was killed in a car crash on Thursday afternoon

Other friends expressed their deep loss and disbelief at the tragedy.

"I keep waiting on a reply from you to say that you're okay and that none of this is real. I want to see your face one more time," a friend posted on Facebook.

"I hope it's as good up there as they make it out to be. Fly high my angel and may you rest in peace."

If you wish to donate visit www.gofundme.com/ che-jennars-funeral or click here.

By time of print last night, more than $2,280 had been raised by 45 people in 18 hours.