A man has died following a crash in Central Queensland late on Sunday. FILE PHOTO.
News

FATAL CRASH: Camper van bursts into flames

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
11th Jan 2021 6:54 AM
A man has died after the camper van he was towing burst into flames after contacting a bridge in the Gladstone region.

Preliminary investigations indicate about 5.30pm on Sunday, a camper van travelling south on Lowmead Road collided with a pylon of a rail bridge overpass and caught on fire.

The driver and sole occupant, who is yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The rail line was closed for several hours while structural inspections of the bridge were carried out.

The formal identification process is yet to be completed and the Forensic Crash Unit continue to investigate.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100062525 within the online suspicious activity form.

