Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene.
News

Four children killed in car crash

by TESS IKONOMOU
7th Jun 2020 9:19 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Four children are dead this morning after a crash at a Garbutt intersection.

The children understood to be between the ages of eight and 12-years-old, have died after their car crashed at the intersection of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd at 4.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a male in his teens was transported to Townsville University Hospital.

The Townsville Bulletin understands the male teen was the driver and has since been discharged from hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene.

MORE TO COME

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family activity helps protects region’s coastal habitat

        premium_icon Family activity helps protects region’s coastal habitat

        News AN interactive activity which encourages families to help protect the region’s seagrass has recently launched.

        ‘We welcome anyone’: CWA back in full swing

        premium_icon ‘We welcome anyone’: CWA back in full swing

        News After a COVID-19 imposed shutdown Gladstone CWA is back to meeting every Thursday...

        Gladstone’s seagrass in prime condition after a decade

        premium_icon Gladstone’s seagrass in prime condition after a decade

        News IT’S good news for Gladstone’s marine life as the region’s seagrass is in the best...

        Parents relieved as driving tests resume

        premium_icon Parents relieved as driving tests resume

        News Gladstone’s learner drivers will soon be able to sit for their P-plates again with...