Fast Track judges blown away by talent in Gladstone

PROUD PERFORMER: Dancer Yasmine McGuiness couldn't wipe the smile off her face after winning the Fast Track Talent Quest.

A SPECTACULAR ability to express emotion through movement has seen a local young dancer take out Gladstone's Fast Track Talent Quest.

Yasmine McGuiness, 16, wowed the crowd and a panel of judges with her contemporary performance.

The Tannum Sands State High School student stood out not just for her ability, but as one of only a few dancers in the singing-dominated competition.

Yasmine performed from the heart, and said the routine was of particular sentiment to her.

The choreography was done partly by a former dance teacher, and partly by Yasmine herself.

Judges said they were wowed by Yasmine's passionate performance, and her bubbly personality.

Speaking after being awarded first place, Yasmine said she was blown away to have won.

"It was really unexpected, especially being in a mostly singing competition," Yasmine said.

"In Saturday's heat I wasn't as proud of myself, I guess everyone has their good performances and their not-so-good ones.

"But I was really proud of how I performed (in the final)."

Yasmine said she owed a big thanks to her biggest supporters, her family.

"They cheer me on and they pay for my dance classes, and honestly I couldn't do it without them."

For best overall performance on the day, Yasmine won $500 and her choice of a keyboard or guitar - although competition organisers said a more dance-appropriate prize could be substituted.

The judging panel, made up of X Factor's Maddison Milewski and Chynna Taylor, Gladstone councillor Cindi Bush and YoYo Music's Christine Collyer, said they were blown away by the amount of talent in "little ol' Gladstone".