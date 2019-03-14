Fast-paced rolling action sure to put bums on seats

ON YOUR SKATES: Jessica Mckim-Hill and her two daughters Kyla Mckim-Hill, Bella Mckim-Hill and Melinda Thomas all look forward to tomorrow's action.

ON YOUR SKATES: Jessica Mckim-Hill and her two daughters Kyla Mckim-Hill, Bella Mckim-Hill and Melinda Thomas all look forward to tomorrow's action. Matt Taylor GLA110319EPIC

ROLLER DERBY: It all began in 2010 when a group of Gladstone women wanted to start a roller derby team.

Fast-track to almost a decadeand Gladstone's biggest roller derby event, Epic Scrim, is on Saturday afternoon at Gladstone PCYC.

"It's an annual event and we have people coming from Tasmania, Perth, Brisbane, Mackay, Rockhampton and Melbourne for it," Gladstone PCYC Roller Derby member Melinda Thomas said.

Teams will be formed on the day and there will be no shortage of players.

"People will just rock up as individual skaters and we do a draw and place them into teams," Thomas said.

"It will be a random selection."

Roller Derby games consist of two teams of five players.

Each team is made up of four blockers and a jammer.

The role of the blockers is to give space so the jammer can pass through to score while also trying to hold back the opposing team's jammer.

"For each opposition skater the jammer passes, the jammer's team earns one point and the maximum points in one pass is four," Thomas said.

"The time allowed for each jammer to score points is two minutes."

Games are an hour long, with two 30-minute halves.

Thomas said the sport is reaching a peak in popularity and it will only grow with exposure to the public.

"It's become a world-wide sport," she said.

Gladstone have three teams that compete in various events.

"Gladstone Haul Stars are a mixed gender team which is men and women combined," Thomas said.

"Hustlers are the Gladstone women's team and Hornets are the children's team."

Haul Stars recently finished second in a competition in Melbourne while Hustlers have played in a Queensland-wide competition.

"We typically only attend regional events and only get to play two or three events each year," Thomas said.

Action will start from 9am on Saturday and continue through to Sunday afternoon.

There's a high-intensity public double-header with juniors first up and a Brides and Groom bout on Saturday.

Tickets are available at PCYC reception 8am-noon Saturday or at the door from 5.45pm.