PREPARE TO LEAVE: QFES warn of fast-moving blaze burning towards Mt Larcom
News

'Fast-moving, intense fire' travelling towards Mt Larcom

Sarah Barnham
by
28th Nov 2018 12:57 PM | Updated: 1:22 PM

THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has issued an emergency warning of a 'fast-moving, intense' bushfire burning at Ambrose.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was traveling from Gentle Annie Road towards Mount Larcom Bracewell Road.

The fire is likely to impact properties within the area and is expected to worsen.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:
•        Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.
•        If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.
•        If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.
•        Advise family and friends of your plan.
•        Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.
•        If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.
•        Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.
•        Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.
•        Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.
•        Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).
•        Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
•        Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.
•        Take action to protect your livestock.
•        Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.
•        Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.
•        Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.


 

