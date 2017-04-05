Fast food retailers needed for Dawson Hwy service station

THE DEVELOPER of a service station to be built in West Gladstone has put out a call for three food retailers to lease space on the site.

Paul Pitman, director of Pitman Properties, confirmed to The Observer construction of the service station, located on the Dawson Hwy between the Rocky Glen Hotel and KFC, could begin later this year after signing contracts with Shell and Coles.

"That's all locked in," he said.

"Shell will operate the service station, Coles will be the supermarket provider and that's a done deal.

Mr Pitman is now looking for food retailers to fill two 60sqm spaces on the site as well as a third to fill a 130sqm drive-through retail spot.

FOR LEASE: Spaces for two 60sqm food retailers are also available. Pitman Properties

"It would be perfect for a coffee shop," he said.

"It's halfway between the supermarkets and the town centre, and it's great for people coming into work."

The $4 million, four-bowser station, which was approved by Gladstone Regional Council on January 17, will be the only service station on the highway between Clinton and Glenlyon St.

The site was originally earmarked for a 52-unit two-storey motel in 2011, but Mr Pitman said those plans fell through due to the collapse in the accommodation market.

"We built Route 66 in Emerald and we were going to put another Route 66 on the site (in Gladstone), but the problem with the motel business here is the worker accommodation at Heritage Village has swamped the town," he said.

SOON TO COME: A Shell service station on the Bruce Highway with a fast food retailer attached. Brett Wortman

Construction of the service station is expected to take about three to four months.

"At the moment we're waiting on works approval to fill the block, but with all this rain it might take a little while," Mr Pitman said.

"We're hoping to start the project before Christmas."

He said he already had one local business owner interested in leasing the drive-through facility, but even if the retail spaces weren't filled by the end of the year construction of the service station would still go ahead.