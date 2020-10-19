Fast Five netball proving a hit for rural town

Ms Hancox said a Fast Five netball team's ability to score one, two or three-point shots is what set them apart from their opposition.

WHAT started as a way to give a rural town’s netballers value for money has exploded into a popular sporting phenomenon.

Fast Five netball has taken over in Biloela and the local Netball Association president said the turn out this season was positive.

“Our reduced season, thanks to COVID-19, ended early this year,” Shari Hancox said.

“We thought of Fast Five as a way to give people value for money and encourage new people to get involved in the sport.”

Ms Hancox said Fast Five differed from the traditional netball format for all the right reasons.

“For starters, and most obviously, there are only five players on court per side, it is similar to netball the way rugby 7s is to rugby,” she said.

“It is a lot faster, there are rolling substitutions with each team allowed to make as many as they please.”

“There is potential to get six points from one shot and in a game which has shorter quarters and power plays involved that is so important,” she said.

Ms Hancox said the 18-team turnout for the 2020 Fast Five netball season was good for the community, however, there were still some teams looking for players.

With only a few weeks remaining in the season, Ms Hancox said there was no time to delay in putting your name forward to participate in the competition.

“My message is get out and have a go, only four weeks left, come out and give it a go, see if it is something you are interested,” she said.

Expressions of interests can be forwarded to Ms Hancox on 0497045292.