Fast and furious racing at Benaraby Dragway
THE ACTION was fast and furious at Benaraby Dragway on Saturday as 80 competitors hit the track in round four of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Championship.
CQDRA president Mike Gawley said with COVID-19 restrictions limiting track time at Mackay’s Palmyra Dragway, a large contingent of cars and some motorcycles made the trip to Benaraby.
A good crowd of spectators increased all afternoon, witnessing everything from junior dragsters and motorcycles, to a seven-second capable, purpose-built, supercharged dragster.
As the air cooled in the evening, engines were making more power Mr Gawley said, with a number of riders and drivers setting personal best times.
“We had 80 people on the track last night in eight brackets from junior dragsters and junior bike, to super twins, mod bike, street fighter bikes, outlaw cars, super street cars and super street,” he said.
“The top fuel rail did a seven second pass, a 7.90 and he was pedalling it (on and off the throttle) to do that pass, so he could have gone faster.
“We had a full field of junior dragsters, which was really good.
“The super streetcar division just blew out of proportion this month, with 19 competitors and nearly one third of those competitors were the guys from Mackay.
“The Mackay guys all cut PBs (personal best times), they were doing PBs Friday night and Saturday night.”
The sport continues to grow, Mr Gawley said, with CQDRA membership up more than 20 per cent over 2019.
“The weather held off, the food vendors were great and a lot of spectators came out, they spread out on the hill and did their social distancing,” he said.
“Everyone is talking about the atmosphere, the people and the attitude of Benaraby that makes them want to come out and have a good time.
“Aaron Tees in his super streetcar (this is his daily driver car) went 10.60 and one of the other guys from Mackay Tracey Riek went 10.99 which was a PB for him.
“There were a lot of 10 second, street driven cars.
“Brendan Lacey has stepped up from Street Fighter Bikes to Mod Bikes and he did really well taking the win.
“Flame Howard met Hunter Oliver in the final of Super Twins and Flame took home the trophy, which puts her at the top of the championship points standings.”
As one of the only places in Australia with regular drag racing meets, Benaraby Dragway is attracting attention from as far away as Victoria.
“The growth of the sport is phenomenal,” Mr Gawley said.
“A lot of people are buying cars and bikes and entering the race meets.
“CQDRA’S membership is up more than 20 per cent on last year, our finances are looking really good and everyone wants to be a part of drag racing.
“I’ve still got new members signing up and I had a phone call from Victoria the other day from a guy who said he’s been watching Benaraby Dragway on the internet.
“He said I want to sign up as a member and I want to nominate to race in September.
“Within an hour he signed up and paid for everything, and as he’s an interstate truck driver, who is regularly tested for COVID and he can’t wait to come and compete.”
For more information visit the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Facebook page.
CQDRA championship round four results
Junior Dragsters - Sponsored by Houston Plastering
Top Qualifier: Killarney Back
Runner up: Jaidyn Seng
Winner: Killarney Back
Junior Bike - Sponsored by Tannum Family Practice
Top Qualifier: Bailey Schneider
Runner up: Bailey Schneider
Winner: Charlie Houston
Super Twins - Sponsored by Harbour City Harley Davidson
Top Qualifier: Peter Leggo
Runner up: Hunter Oliver
Winner: Flame Howard
Street Cars - Sponsored by Autobarn Bundaberg
Top Qualifier: Kym McLaughlin
Runner up: Richard Dawe
Winner: Kym McLaughlin
Super Street Cars - Sponsored by Insane Performance
Top Qualifier: Dean Pullen
Runner up: Cassie Wellington
Winner: Marcus Borg
Streetfighter Bikes - Sponsored by Healtech Electronics
Top Qualifier: Mark Anderson
Runner up: Sheree Ivory
Winner: Donald Hagen
Mod Bikes - Sponsored by Harbour City Motorcycles
Top Qualifier: Dillan Lacey
Runner up: Don Baird
Winner: Brendan Lacey
Outlaws - Sponsored by Eat Street Outlaws
Top Qualifier: Todd Marshall
Runner up: Brett Kelly
Winner: Paul Dilley