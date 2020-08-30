Fast and furious racing at Benaraby Dragway

Mackay's Marcus Borg took out the Super Street division at the CQDRA championship round four at Benaraby Dragway. Picture Rodney Stevens

THE ACTION was fast and furious at Benaraby Dragway on Saturday as 80 competitors hit the track in round four of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Championship.

CQDRA president Mike Gawley said with COVID-19 restrictions limiting track time at Mackay’s Palmyra Dragway, a large contingent of cars and some motorcycles made the trip to Benaraby.

A good crowd of spectators increased all afternoon, witnessing everything from junior dragsters and motorcycles, to a seven-second capable, purpose-built, supercharged dragster.

Gladstone's Tayla Kelly was consistent in her junior dragster at the CQDRA championships round four at Benaraby Dragway. Picture Rodney Stevens

As the air cooled in the evening, engines were making more power Mr Gawley said, with a number of riders and drivers setting personal best times.

“We had 80 people on the track last night in eight brackets from junior dragsters and junior bike, to super twins, mod bike, street fighter bikes, outlaw cars, super street cars and super street,” he said.

Junior bikes winner Charlie Houston warms up the tyres on hi Kawasaki Ninja 300. Picture Rodney Stevens

“The top fuel rail did a seven second pass, a 7.90 and he was pedalling it (on and off the throttle) to do that pass, so he could have gone faster.

“We had a full field of junior dragsters, which was really good.

Chris Daniel gently warms up the tyres in his 2500 horsepower supercharged Ford Falcon coupe. Picture Rodney Stevens

“The super streetcar division just blew out of proportion this month, with 19 competitors and nearly one third of those competitors were the guys from Mackay.

“The Mackay guys all cut PBs (personal best times), they were doing PBs Friday night and Saturday night.”

Chris Daniel of Bundaberg thrilled the crowds in his supercharged big block Ford powered couple. Picture Rodney Stevens

The sport continues to grow, Mr Gawley said, with CQDRA membership up more than 20 per cent over 2019.

“The weather held off, the food vendors were great and a lot of spectators came out, they spread out on the hill and did their social distancing,” he said.

“Everyone is talking about the atmosphere, the people and the attitude of Benaraby that makes them want to come out and have a good time.

Brendan Lacey took out the Mod Bike class on his recently purchased Suzuki Hayabusa drag bike at the CQDRA championships round four. Picture Rodney Stevens

“Aaron Tees in his super streetcar (this is his daily driver car) went 10.60 and one of the other guys from Mackay Tracey Riek went 10.99 which was a PB for him.

“There were a lot of 10 second, street driven cars.

“Brendan Lacey has stepped up from Street Fighter Bikes to Mod Bikes and he did really well taking the win.

Food vendors were popular at the CQDRA championships round four at Benaraby Dragway. Picture Rodney Stevens

“Flame Howard met Hunter Oliver in the final of Super Twins and Flame took home the trophy, which puts her at the top of the championship points standings.”

As one of the only places in Australia with regular drag racing meets, Benaraby Dragway is attracting attention from as far away as Victoria.

This supercharged big block Chevrolet powered, methanol fuelled, top fuel style drag car ran the quickest pass at the CQDRA championships round four with a 7.9 second quarter mile time. Picture Rodney Stevens

“The growth of the sport is phenomenal,” Mr Gawley said.

“A lot of people are buying cars and bikes and entering the race meets.

“CQDRA’S membership is up more than 20 per cent on last year, our finances are looking really good and everyone wants to be a part of drag racing.

Noel "Smudge" Smith came out to play in his GT Ford Falcon at Benaraby Dragway, at times lifting the front wheels off the ground when launching. Picture Rodney Stevens

“I’ve still got new members signing up and I had a phone call from Victoria the other day from a guy who said he’s been watching Benaraby Dragway on the internet.

“He said I want to sign up as a member and I want to nominate to race in September.

Mark Harris brought a different bike out for the Super Twins class and still cut very quick times. Picture Rodney Stevens

“Within an hour he signed up and paid for everything, and as he’s an interstate truck driver, who is regularly tested for COVID and he can’t wait to come and compete.”

For more information visit the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Facebook page.

CQDRA championship round four results

Junior Dragsters - Sponsored by Houston Plastering

Top Qualifier: Killarney Back

Runner up: Jaidyn Seng

Winner: Killarney Back

Junior Bike - Sponsored by Tannum Family Practice

Top Qualifier: Bailey Schneider

Runner up: Bailey Schneider

Winner: Charlie Houston

Super Twins - Sponsored by Harbour City Harley Davidson

Top Qualifier: Peter Leggo

Runner up: Hunter Oliver

Winner: Flame Howard

Street Cars - Sponsored by Autobarn Bundaberg

Top Qualifier: Kym McLaughlin

Runner up: Richard Dawe

Winner: Kym McLaughlin

Super Street Cars - Sponsored by Insane Performance

Top Qualifier: Dean Pullen

Runner up: Cassie Wellington

Winner: Marcus Borg

Streetfighter Bikes - Sponsored by Healtech Electronics

Top Qualifier: Mark Anderson

Runner up: Sheree Ivory

Winner: Donald Hagen

Mod Bikes - Sponsored by Harbour City Motorcycles

Top Qualifier: Dillan Lacey

Runner up: Don Baird

Winner: Brendan Lacey

Outlaws - Sponsored by Eat Street Outlaws

Top Qualifier: Todd Marshall

Runner up: Brett Kelly

Winner: Paul Dilley