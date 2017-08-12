Gladstone Cup: Fashions on the field

YOU BEAUTY: Fashions on the Field, Ferguson Park, from April, 2015.

CLASS and elegance will be the key ingredients at today's QantasLink Fashions on the Field event at the Gladstone Cup.

After playing it cool and quiet for the past 18 months, the widely popular event will make its huge comeback today, with the chance to win bigger and better prizes.

The highly anticipated FOTF, run by the Gladstone Turf Club, will take place on the new trackside fashions stage. It is a self nomination-style event.

"We (the Gladstone Turf Club) haven't done it recently, but so many people asked about it so we just decided to bite the bullet in time for Gladstone's biggest race day of the year," coordinator of the event Katie Weinert said.

Mrs Weinert said any ladies interested could enter the judged competition, but had to meet certain criteria.

"There are two ladies' categories: QantasLink Best Dressed Women's Race-wear and Sharon Mylrea Hats Best Millinery.

"Basically what we're looking for with race-wear is class, elegance and style.

Mrs Weinert explained even though the season is technically classed as winter, contestants would need to wear outfits reflecting the 'Gladstone winter'.

"It doesn't mean you should wear coats and gloves ... we're talking more like cap sleeves ... but nothing too extravagant," she said.

Race Day tips

Think elegance, class and style.

It's the races, not the nightclub.

Don't show too much skin.

Keep your hem lines just above or below the knee.

Make sure your outfit is coordinated.

Dress to your body shape, you will feel more comfortable.

Fashions on the Field kicks off with nominations from 2pm.

"Our judges are Brisbane milliner Sharon Mylrea, local personality Carl Carter and Ash Duin from Seven," Mrs Weinert said.

Sponsors are Departure Point, Lily Hair, Saltt Clothing, Hidden Wardrobe, Caltex, Gladstone Cinemas, Painted Creation and QantasLink.