27°
News

Gladstone Cup: Fashions on the field

Sarah Steger
| 12th Aug 2017 11:06 AM
YOU BEAUTY: Fashions on the Field, Ferguson Park, from April, 2015.
YOU BEAUTY: Fashions on the Field, Ferguson Park, from April, 2015. Mike Richards GLA040415FASH

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

READ MORE | Gladstone Cup Day

>> Non-expert tips to help you pick a winner

>> Local hopes to watch at the Cup

>> Gladstone police's warning to punters

CLASS and elegance will be the key ingredients at today's QantasLink Fashions on the Field event at the Gladstone Cup.

After playing it cool and quiet for the past 18 months, the widely popular event will make its huge comeback today, with the chance to win bigger and better prizes.

The highly anticipated FOTF, run by the Gladstone Turf Club, will take place on the new trackside fashions stage. It is a self nomination-style event.

"We (the Gladstone Turf Club) haven't done it recently, but so many people asked about it so we just decided to bite the bullet in time for Gladstone's biggest race day of the year," coordinator of the event Katie Weinert said.

Mrs Weinert said any ladies interested could enter the judged competition, but had to meet certain criteria.

"There are two ladies' categories: QantasLink Best Dressed Women's Race-wear and Sharon Mylrea Hats Best Millinery.

"Basically what we're looking for with race-wear is class, elegance and style.

Mrs Weinert explained even though the season is technically classed as winter, contestants would need to wear outfits reflecting the 'Gladstone winter'.

"It doesn't mean you should wear coats and gloves ... we're talking more like cap sleeves ... but nothing too extravagant," she said.

Race Day tips

  • Think elegance, class and style.
  • It's the races, not the nightclub.
  • Don't show too much skin.
  • Keep your hem lines just above or below the knee.
  • Make sure your outfit is coordinated.
  • Dress to your body shape, you will feel more comfortable.

Fashions on the Field kicks off with nominations from 2pm.

"Our judges are Brisbane milliner Sharon Mylrea, local personality Carl Carter and Ash Duin from Seven," Mrs Weinert said.

Sponsors are Departure Point, Lily Hair, Saltt Clothing, Hidden Wardrobe, Caltex, Gladstone Cinemas, Painted Creation and QantasLink.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  ferguson park gladstone cup race day fashion

Gladstone police's post-Cup warning to punters

Gladstone police's post-Cup warning to punters

Gladstone police are reminding punters planning on attending the Gladstone Cup to think ahead regarding how they'll get home from the event

Manhunt model crowned king

Manhunt winner Daniel Borrowman of Bundaberg.

Winner conquers six other competitors in intense night of judging.

INFLUENZA: Cases swamp Gladstone pharmacies, doctors

DOSE UP: Chemist Warehouse pharmacist Han Lin with a couple of medications to help the flu.

Doctors and pharmacists warn more flu cases are to come.

Good signs for Gladdy tourism with two new upgrades

WHAT A VIEW: The new interpretive signage for tourists at Round Hill lookout.

TOURISTS now have a better understanding of key landmarks.

Local Partners

New chief executive shines spotlight on electricity, training

Continuing to invest in training important although times are tough.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Grant helps local school buy lifesaving medical device

READY: Jasmine Arstall, Sally Vagg, Sarah Aldous, Anita McNamara, Will Raffin, Helen Sternberg and Louis Bright at Boyne State Primary School.

This medical device could save the life of a student or teacher.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

The Sunshine State's laidback lifestyle leads us into a love of books about love

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Xavier Rudd told: 'Get those f***ing dogs off the beach'

ROOTS musician and Byron Shire local Xavier Rudd has fronted Byron Bay Local Court on an assault charge.

Musician Xavier Rudd said a man "screamed” at him to "f*ck off”

The best '80s-era classic films to show the kids

Spend some quality family time together by reviving the old movie favourites on your preferred streaming service.

Stay At Home Mum with Jody Allen

Your Island Life Awaits You!

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $350,000

This superbly renovated Boyne Island Home is ready for its new owners to move in and enjoy all the wonderful aspects that life in the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands...

LIVE THE COASTAL DREAM!

11/47-53 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $140,000

Located only 100m from the beautiful Barney Point Beach and park, this apartment is outstanding value for money! This fully furnished apartment is located on the...

PERFECT STARTER PACKAGE AWAITS NEW OWNER

74 Shaw Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $239,000

Located within minutes to the Airport, Primary Schools, Shopping Centres, Sporting Fields and Harvey Road Tavern this home built on a solid foundation is a great...

GREAT STARTER LOCATED IN A PERFECT POSITION

318 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $199,900

Situated in the popular suburb of Clinton awaits this 3 bedroom home on an approximate 720sqm block ready to be loved by a new owner. Within close proximity to...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

30 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $165,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 30 BEAK STREET, NEW AUCKLAND to the market! * Neat and tidy presentation, this property has a large open plan...

Deceased Estate Must Be Sold!

274 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 $80,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market for the first time in several decades this cosy weatherboard cottage that will afford you the opportunity...

Hot Price &amp; Great Value..!

Unit 2/28 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $315,000

The owners of this property have stated that they want this property sold and have priced the property accordingly, so the first to inspect this modern 139m2...

The Ideal Starter Home..!

5 Trevally Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $132,500

Calling all first home buyers...This property will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market loop and into their own home NOW...! Features include :...

All Bargain Hunters - Take Note - Act Now!

Unit 6/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Town House 3 1 1 NOW $220,000

If you have waiting to try and pick up a good solid property for the right price at the bottom end of the market, then this may well be the property you have been...

LIVE THE COASTAL DREAM!

11/47-53 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $140,000

Located only 100m from the beautiful Barney Point Beach and park, this apartment is outstanding value for money! This fully furnished apartment is located on the...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage