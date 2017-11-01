Fashion store unveils new flattering styles

NEW THREADS: Sassi J Fashion saleswoman Olivia Radford shows off some latest pieces from the range.

SASSI J Fashion has unveiled new trendy pieces with some flattering styles added into their lifestyle range.

It's quite a mixed range.

Owner, Jenelle Knight said she tries to cater to late teens through to middle aged and older ladies, for the young or the young at heart.

"It's cottons, lines and very cool fabrics with flowing designs, and they're very well designed so they highlight all the good points and hide the bits we want to cover up," she said.

"They're very flattering. So it's a range of clothes that are casual but you can dress them up if you're going out for lunch or even going out for dinner - it's about mixing up your accessories and how you choose to layer the pieces."

In the summer ranges, Ms Knight says there's a lot of layering pieces over the top to create long slim lines that hide things that we might want to here and there.

Every week, there will be new stock arriving.

"We have a couple of new labels this season which are more linen," she said.

"We had ladies looking for good quality linen and we've got some new kaftans as well, which have been really well received and we have some new ranges of shoes which will be here next week.

"Also scarves, jewellery.

"When we travel we look at different designs. Because we're very involved in the design side."