News

Fashion store unveils new flattering styles

NEW THREADS: Sassi J Fashion saleswoman Olivia Radford shows off some latest pieces from the range.
NEW THREADS: Sassi J Fashion saleswoman Olivia Radford shows off some latest pieces from the range. Caroline Tung
Caroline Tung
by

SASSI J Fashion has unveiled new trendy pieces with some flattering styles added into their lifestyle range.

It's quite a mixed range.

Owner, Jenelle Knight said she tries to cater to late teens through to middle aged and older ladies, for the young or the young at heart.

"It's cottons, lines and very cool fabrics with flowing designs, and they're very well designed so they highlight all the good points and hide the bits we want to cover up," she said.

"They're very flattering. So it's a range of clothes that are casual but you can dress them up if you're going out for lunch or even going out for dinner - it's about mixing up your accessories and how you choose to layer the pieces."

In the summer ranges, Ms Knight says there's a lot of layering pieces over the top to create long slim lines that hide things that we might want to here and there.

Every week, there will be new stock arriving.

"We have a couple of new labels this season which are more linen," she said.

"We had ladies looking for good quality linen and we've got some new kaftans as well, which have been really well received and we have some new ranges of shoes which will be here next week.

"Also scarves, jewellery.

"When we travel we look at different designs. Because we're very involved in the design side."

Related Items

Topics:  accessories fashion sassi j

Gladstone Observer

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

BREAKING: One Nation reveal candidate for Gladstone

BREAKING: One Nation reveal candidate for Gladstone

Amy Lohse been officially endorsed as Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate for Gladstone

Drivers give thumbs up to 'No' campaigners

Gladstone Region Safe Communities posted "Every time we run a Banner station there is from 4 to 7 thumbs up for every bird or thumbs down. Good on you Gladstone for voting with your heads" on their Facebook Page.

'You wouldn't believe the number of people giving the thumbs.'

ON THE MOVE: Which Gladstone roads are hot spots for trouble

The top ten roads in Gladstone Region with the highest number of traffic offences. All data is based on QLD Police Crime Map data. The numbers are based on offences reported between 30/10/16 to 30/10/17.

Annual police review shows number of traffic offences going down

No denial or confirmation on Rio Tinto asset sale

Boyne Smelter Limited.

Speculation continues over Rio's Gladstone businesses

Local Partners