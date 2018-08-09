Fashion stakes for guys, gals

FIELD FASHIONS: Gladstone Turf Club will be hosting one the biggest race day meetings this year on Saturday with plenty of fashion and action for the punters.

THE Gladstone Cup Race Day is on this Saturday with fashion flair and plenty of racing for the punters.

One of the biggest drawcards of the event will be the Heron Island Resort Fashions on the Field women's race wear.

Fashions on the Field coordinator Katie Weinert said the race day meet would be one of the biggest and best in years.

"We are looking forward to the fashion show," she said.

"Wetake 20 models for the preliminaries and then after that down to eight with three winners.

"The fashion will have a serious element to it with judging and criterias for the entrants.

"Like any judging there will be a criteria that will be a standard to have and the judges will have them to work with.

"Some of the ladies take Fashions on the Field very seriously as do the rounds following the local race circuit."

The race day meet is already looking to be one of the best with pre-bookings almost hitting record numbers.

"Marquees are fully booked and tables are going fast and it would be advisable to get down to races early," Katie said.

The categories are Best Dressed Women's Racewear and Best Millinery with a Winter Racing theme and Best Dressed Runner Up.

The men can also get out their Sunday best and come in best suit attire.

Judging starts at 3.15pm for the preliminary and final judging.

Gates open at 11am, Saturday, with a cover charge of $15 on the day or $13 if purchased online.