Fashion guide: Gladstone's winter fashion heats up

Lynda Ninness from Runway 7 Fashion shows off some of Gladstone's hot winter fashion trends. Matt Taylor GLA010618FASH

GLADSTONE fashionistas aren't frosting over the chance to be snug-as-a-bug in cool styles and cut a fine figure this winter.

Today Gladstone-ites will wake up to chilly temps, with a minimum of 9C.

The Observer's reporter Hannah Sbeghen took to the streets yesterday, stepping inside some of the town's most stylish boutiques to get the know-how on winter fashion.

At Runway 7 Boutique, in Goondoon St, fashion advisor Lynda Ninness's forte is event dressing. But her recommendations for everyday wear will get you recycling your summer clothes in no time.

"Layer, layer, layer,” Ms Ninness said.

"Don't think that summer is over and you won't see your favourites again.

"In Gladstone it's just cool enough to bring them back out but add a jacket and a scarf to warm those looks up.”

Ms Ninnes said winter wear wasn't just restricted to jeans.

She said to have fun with different pant styles.

"Not everybody can pull off a wide-leg pant,” Ms Ninnes said.

"Try a skinnier-leg width to give the illusion of added height and pair it with a baggy-fit shirt and scarf - then you're set!”

If you're heading to the races today, Ms Ninnes said don't forget the memo on felt hats.

"Remember felts and leather are the fabric of choice for winter millinery,” she said.

"Cover up. Always keep your shoulders covered and don't fall into the strapless dress look.

"Length matters, especially longer hem lines, which are more common for winter racing.”