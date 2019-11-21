‘Fascinating’ Agnes Water property listed for offers above $550k

AN Agnes Water home recently listed for sale has been described as perfect for an Airbnb or to operate a “therapeutic home business” from.

The home at 44 Jobson St, Agnes Water was listed for sale on Tuesday. The private residence has been listed to sell for offers over $550,000.

The 1.51 ha home features a flourishing dam and a small external cottage for guests with a design Ray White Agnes Water Principal Bill Meade said was akin to a “mountainside chalet”.

Mr Meade said the owners would consider offers above $550,000 for the home which features “four large quality appointed bedrooms”, a “his and hers office” and three bathrooms.

Mr Meade said a main feature of the property was the craftsmanship.

“The house and some of the furniture was constructed by a really top quality tradesman,” Mr Meade said.

“It’s actually superb. It’s a fascinating property to inspect with its high ceilings and polished floors.

“I would suggest there is no way to build a house like this with the price the owners are asking for.”

Mr Meade said the dam was a “striking feature” as you could look down onto it from the large deck.

“The property has no neighbours on one side or behind. There is a neighbour on the other side who only visits on holidays,” he said.

“The property is low maintenance, and features a guest cottage dining area.

“There is also a shed and undercover storage for a car, boat and caravan.

“It’s a 5km drive into town or to the beaches and there is no traffic because it’s a dead-end street.”

Mr Meade said it was a property prospective buyers would need to see for themselves.

To inspect or inquire about the property contact Mr Meade on 0457737300.