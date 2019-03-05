Farmhand jailed for violent road rage attacks

A FORMER QAL worker turned farmhand has been jailed for a violent road rage episode involving three victims.

Dwayn Christopher Spiller appeared in the District Court of Gladstone yesterday and pleaded guilty to several charges including assault occasioning bodily harm, serious assault of a person over 60 and operate a vehicle dangerously in any place by excessively speeding.

Spiller's offending occurred in June, 2017 near the Ubobo General Store, the court was told.

Spiller was driving when the victim's vehicle approached.

Spiller identified the woman and man and when he passed the vehicle, made several "gestures" the court was told.

Spiller did a U-turn and followed the vehicle.

The vehicle accelerated in a bid to lose Spiller then both vehicles arrived at the store.

Judge Michael Burnett described what happened next as "something from a Western movie".

Spiller got out of his car and confronted the victim driving the other car.

He pushed the woman backwards into her car, called her a "f---ing moll" and punched her in the face.

Spiller left the scene but returned shortly after when he saw a second man and woman he also had issues with drive towards the store.

Spiller began to tailgate the vehicle, driving at speeds upwards of 160km/h.

Several times he "shunted" the other vehicle. After 6km Spiller accelerated in front of the vehicle and braked suddenly.

The men got out of the cars and Spiller rushed the man, striking him on the face and knocking him down.

Spiller struck the man several more times before a woman came to the man's aid. Spiller struck her too.

Police attended Spiller's address at a farm where he was employed as a farmhand.

The court was told Spiller was a former Queensland Alumina Ltd employee.

Barrister Scott Moon said Spiller believed the three victims were involved in the manipulation of an elderly man and he had a "brain snap".

Judge Burnett ordered Spiller to serve three months of a 15-month jail term behind bars before parole on June 3 and disqualified him from driving for six months.