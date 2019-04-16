Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Customers have noticed empty shelves where Farmers Union drinks should be. Picture: Facebook
Customers have noticed empty shelves where Farmers Union drinks should be. Picture: Facebook
Food & Entertainment

Iced coffee supplies dry out

16th Apr 2019 8:38 AM

Drought in South Australia is causing stress on one of Australia's most iconic drinks - Farmers Union Iced Coffee.

Over the past couple of days, customers have been noticing empty shelves where their beloved milk drink should be.

Current owners of the famous beverage Lion Dairy & Drinks says drought conditions have impacted their supply.

"Extreme weather conditions - including drought, together with significant cost increases across water, feed and energy - have contributed to the challenges facing dairy production in Australia…" a spokeswoman said.

More Stories

drought farmers union food shopping south australia

Top Stories

    Trad in town to talk up Gladstone as hydrogen hub

    premium_icon Trad in town to talk up Gladstone as hydrogen hub

    News Ms Trad said Gladstone had potential to be a world leader in production of bio-hydrogen.

    Indigenous work boost to tune of $1M

    premium_icon Indigenous work boost to tune of $1M

    News Funding for indigenous rangers plus training and work experience.

    Secrets behind making the perfect Harbour Festival float

    premium_icon Secrets behind making the perfect Harbour Festival float

    Community The kindergarten with more than 30 years experience in the parade

    • 16th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    Construction company owner in court for security attack

    premium_icon Construction company owner in court for security attack

    News Magistrate says Bundaberg Rum can cause 'a lot of problems'

    • 16th Apr 2019 11:00 AM