Coles refused to increase the price of its $1 a litre milk to support struggling farmers.
Environment

Farmers target Coles in protest over cheap milk

14th Mar 2019 9:30 AM
A GROUP of angry Queensland dairy farmers have travelled to Brisbane to protest Coles' ongoing refusal to stop selling a dollar-per-litre milk, as the industry continues to struggle with drought conditions.

More than a dozen farmers from the Darling Downs, Sunshine Coast and Gympie region, and the Scenic Rim, held a rally yesterday at the Coorparoo Coles to demand it support farmers by increasing the price of milk.

In February Woolworths bumped up the cost of its own-brand milk by 10 cents a litre, with the money to go to drought-affected farmers.

However Coles refused to follow suit over concerns it would impact customers struggling with the cost of living.

It said at the time it would look at other ways to help farmers, including collecting customer donations and matching them dollar for dollar.

Coles' decision not to boost milk prices drew the ire of federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, who urged customers to boycott the supermarket.

However he refused to back a bid by Labor in federal parliament for a mandatory minimum milk price, saying it was an outdated stunt.

