Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soil in human hands.
Soil in human hands.
News

Farmers look to sustainability with carbon credit

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FARMERS in Flynn will benefit from the third round of the Smart Farms Small Grants Program, with a Gladstone project receiving almost $50,000.

It is one of 113 projects nationally to share in more than $5 million in funding from the Federal Government, which aims to help equip farmers with skills and knowledge to improve sustainability and their bottom line.

"Australian agriculture has a long history of early adoption of innovation - the ingenuity of our farmers never ceases to amaze me," Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said.

"They have always looked after the land and we are giving them a helping hand through this grants program to adopt best practice natural resource management methods," Mr Littleproud said.

He said projects across the country were about improving the resilience and productivity of farms.

Agriprove Pty Ltd will receive $49,900 for building soil organic carbon for carbon credit in the Gladstone region using Soilkee renovation and multi-species pasture cropping.

North Queensland Senator Susan McDonald said farmers had always been early adopters of new technologies.

"These recently funded projects show the determination of many in the electorate to continue that tradition," Ms McDonald said.

Grants have been given to farming and landcare groups for sustainable farming education, pest management, improving soil health, agroforestry and more.

Visit agriculture.gov.au.

flynn electorate smart farms small grants
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans for a 1770 milestone redo

        premium_icon Plans for a 1770 milestone redo

        News Today marked a historic day for the Discovery Coast.

        PHOTOS: Sunday morning at the marina

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Sunday morning at the marina

        News AFTER Saturday’s freezing conditions, many families took advantage of the beautiful...

        Streaming movies up 455% in lockdown

        premium_icon Streaming movies up 455% in lockdown

        Movies Gladstone residents have been downloading movies by the terabyte and here are your...

        New skills as artists take advantage of grants

        premium_icon New skills as artists take advantage of grants

        Art & Theatre Almost $58,000 will go to arts and culture projects through the latest round of the...