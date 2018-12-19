Farmers hit by loss of 900 cases of fruit to wild weather

FRUITS OF SUMMER: Joan McLellan and Cameron Dingle, 11, are selling mangoes this week outside Rocky Glen Hotel.

DESPITE losing hundreds of cases of mangoes last month, 11-year-old Cameron Dingle was all smiles as the smell of the sweet fruit wafted from his dad's van into the carpark at Rocky Glen Hotel.

Cameron, his dad Dave and Joan McLellan will be at RGs all week, and at various other locations throughout the region, hoping to sell 1500 mangoes.

After an already difficult year caused by the dry conditions, Ms McLellan said they lost 900 cases of mangoes earlier this month when the region experienced a catastrophic fire danger.

"They just flew off the trees," she said.

Ms McLennan, a Mount Larcom Rural Fire Brigade volunteer, had returned to the Mount Alma property after spending the day at Deepwater, when the family had their own close call with a bushfire.

"We had a fire come within three kilometres of the property," she said.

Through more regular irrigation they have managed to collect 1500 R2E2 mangoes from their 652 trees.

"We irrigate regularly, that's what has kept our fruit on," Ms McLennan said.

"The heat and the wind has not helped at all, but it's all just part of farming."

Cameron hopes they'll sell out this year, after spending his time in recent months helping to pick and sap the fruit. This year they are also selling mango chutney and jam for the first time.

They expect to be at RGs until Christmas eve.