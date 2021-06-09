Farmer’s excuse for pulling DV victim out of car

A far north Queensland banana farmer has breached his domestic violence order after pulling his partner out of her car.

The 43-year-old father-of-five, who can’t be named for legal reasons, faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court on May 25 and pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Solicitor Lauren Townsend told the court the man’s explanation was that he pulled the victim out of her car to stop her from ‘drink driving’.

She said there was no actual violence during the incident.

Police prosecutor Tania Griffiths said the man had no previous domestic violence charges, although he had a dated four-page criminal history.

The man was fined $300, his DVO extended until May 2026 and a conviction was recorded.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told the court the fine was dropped because the man drove down from Tully.

