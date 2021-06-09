Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic image
Generic image
News

Farmer’s excuse for pulling DV victim out of car

Lachlan Berlin
9th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A far north Queensland banana farmer has breached his domestic violence order after pulling his partner out of her car.

The 43-year-old father-of-five, who can’t be named for legal reasons, faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court on May 25 and pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Solicitor Lauren Townsend told the court the man’s explanation was that he pulled the victim out of her car to stop her from ‘drink driving’.

She said there was no actual violence during the incident.

Police prosecutor Tania Griffiths said the man had no previous domestic violence charges, although he had a dated four-page criminal history.

The man was fined $300, his DVO extended until May 2026 and a conviction was recorded.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told the court the fine was dropped because the man drove down from Tully.

1800RESPECT

LIFELINE: 13 11 14

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone business owner in court for stealing

        Premium Content Gladstone business owner in court for stealing

        News The woman with a ‘concerning history’ took $412 worth of items from the store.

        Croc reported near popular Boyne boatramp

        Premium Content Croc reported near popular Boyne boatramp

        News The Department of Environment and Science is tracking down a crocodile, after a...

        Gladstone man accused of murdering baby breaches bail

        Premium Content Gladstone man accused of murdering baby breaches bail

        News His bail conditions included that he report to police regularly.

        Eye-watering cost of compensation for broken pokies machine

        Premium Content Eye-watering cost of compensation for broken pokies machine

        Crime Nathan Stephern Hazard faces court over broken poker maching