Crime

Farmer uses chopper to help catch fugitives

by Nick Hansen
19th Sep 2019 7:39 AM | Updated: 20th Sep 2019 7:45 AM
POLICE have thanked a farmer who took to the sky in his own helicopter to help officers track a man and woman who allegedly rammed a police vehicle with a stolen car and fired shots at officers on the NSW-Queensland border.

The drama began at 7am Thursday, when someone noticed a suspicious looking grey Mazda parked behind shops in the town of Mungindi and called police.

Registration checks revealed the car had been reported stolen in Cairns.

The aftermath of the armed standoff on the Bruxner Hwy. Picture: 9 News
The aftermath of the armed standoff on the Bruxner Hwy. Picture: 9 News

As New England Police District officers approached the vehicle the driver allegedly accelerated and hit the front of the police car then sped off.

Police were following the car when shots were allegedly fired at them from the Mazda.

The vehicle finally stopped almost 400km east - on the Bruxner Hwy, west of Tenterfield - when it is understood the car ran out of fuel.

Police take a man and a woman into custody. Picture: 9 News
Police take a man and a woman into custody. Picture: 9 News

Reinforcements from NSW and Queensland were sent to the scene and a 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested.

The pair were taken to Tenterfield Police Station for questioning. Police thanked a local farmer who used his helicopter to track the car until police could get their own helicopter into place.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance, especially a local farmer who flew his helicopter and assisted police by providing coordinates until aerial police resources arrived," a police statement said.

helicopter mungindi police chase

