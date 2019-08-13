Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Farm worker freed from potato harvester, to be airlifted

Tara Miko
by
13th Aug 2019 7:57 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A MAN has suffered a serious leg injury after getting trapped in a potato harvester in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

The man is being stabilised by LifeFlight crews at the Harm Dr property at Crowley Vale and will be airlifted to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the patient was in a serious condition with injuries predominantly to the leg.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7.45am.

8AM: PARAMEDICS are responding to reports a farm worker has their leg stuck in a piece of machinery at a Lockyer Valley farm this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics including the critical care paramedic is en route to the farm on Harm Dr at Crowley Vale.

The spokeswoman said the initial report received about 7.45am was for a patient with their leg caught in the machine, believed to be a potato harvester.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews from Toowoomba have been tasked to the incident to assist QAS.

editors picks farming lockyer valley queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services workplace incident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tannum Sands bank branch to close after 15 years

    premium_icon Tannum Sands bank branch to close after 15 years

    News It leaves just one banking branch in Tannum Sands.

    Car crash into traffic lights near shopping centre

    premium_icon Car crash into traffic lights near shopping centre

    News Paramedics treated a female at the scene of the crash.

    Man flown to hospital after being struck by a falling tree

    premium_icon Man flown to hospital after being struck by a falling tree

    News The 50-year-old was trimming trees with a chainsaw on a property

    IN COURT: 56 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 56 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court