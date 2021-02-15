Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died in an explosion. Picture: 9 News
A man has died in an explosion. Picture: 9 News
News

Farm worker dies in explosion

by Anton Nilsson
15th Feb 2021 3:36 PM

A man died in an explosion in a Melbourne suburb on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened at a farm in Truganina, a half-hour drive from the Melbourne CBD, an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.

Emergency services received the call at 12.30pm.

"The man was working at a Troups Road farm when the explosion occurred," police said in a statement.

People performed CPR on the man but his life could not be saved.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Farm worker dies in explosion

editors picks farming

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock festival ready to rumble

        Premium Content Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock festival ready to rumble

        News Only three days to go until it all kicks off.

        Toddler reportedly knocked out at Gladstone water park

        Premium Content Toddler reportedly knocked out at Gladstone water park

        News It was reported the 18-month-old girl had a fall, hitting her head and back, before...

        Man who violently beat woman at servo has sentence reduced

        Premium Content Man who violently beat woman at servo has sentence reduced

        Crime The man had his sentenced reduced by six months on appeal on the grounds ‘the...

        Chisholm playing politics on inland rail project: O’Dowd

        Premium Content Chisholm playing politics on inland rail project: O’Dowd

        News “I have been advocating for the inland rail link to Come to Gladstone for many...