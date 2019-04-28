Menu
FAREWELL: GM David Richardson.
Farewell to Observer GM David Richardson

28th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
AFTER 22 years at APN and News Corporation, The Morning Bulletin and The Observer general manager David Richardson has decided to retire from media.

News Corp Queensland managing director Jason Scott congratulated Mr Richardson on a wonderful career, which saw him lead businesses throughout regional Queensland.

"We'll miss David's leadership, work ethic and humility,” Mr Scott said.

Mr Richardson said he had really enjoyed his time at the mastheads and appreciated the support shown to him by the business communities and staff in both cities.

David and his wife Vickie will continue to live in the Rockhampton region.

Responsibility for The Morning Bulletin and The Observer will be taken by Simon Irwin, a past GM of Rockhampton and resident of Gladstone. Mr Irwin has been working fly-in/fly-out from News Corp's Brisbane office for six years and will take the opportunity to be again based at home in Rockhampton.

